DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s traded shares stood at 378,834 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.47, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The DRD share’s 52-week high remains $18.05, putting it -90.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $820.58 Million, with an average of 245.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the last session, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.50 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 9.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.64%, and -9.9% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -19.27%. Short interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw shorts transact 694.06 Million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.33, implying an increase of 40.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.67 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRD has been trading 100.63% off suggested target high and -19.01% from its likely low.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 601.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

DRD Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DRDGOLD Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 4.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

DRDGOLD Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.96% of the shares at 12.96% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 34.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.98 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.01 Million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.84 Million.