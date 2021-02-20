CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares stood at 315,875 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CTIC share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -22.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $248.3 Million, with an average of 735.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information
After registering a 1.23% upside in the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.48- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 5.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.54%, and 3.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.17%. Short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw shorts transact 571.73 Million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.7, implying an increase of 134.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIC has been trading 295.14% off suggested target high and 21.58% from its likely low.
CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders
CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.82% of the shares at 56.96% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.52 Million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.47 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 7.14 Million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $15.35 Million.
