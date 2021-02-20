CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s traded shares stood at 531,991 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.63, to imply a decline of -1.01% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CPSH share’s 52-week high remains $30, putting it -32.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $300.89 Million, with an average of 1.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CPSH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.95 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 19.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.07%, and 136.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 714.03%. Short interest in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw shorts transact 410.33 Million shares and set a 157.21 days time to cover.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

CPS Technologies Corporation insiders hold 38.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.07% of the shares at 9.9% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 245.09 Thousand shares (or 1.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $403.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 171.3 Thousand shares, or about 1.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $281.79 Thousand.