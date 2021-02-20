Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s traded shares stood at 415,737 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.94, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CORT share’s 52-week high remains $31.18, putting it -15.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.7. The company has a valuation of $3.13 Billion, with an average of 714.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 809.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CORT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.55 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.03%, and -6.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.98%. Short interest in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw shorts transact 11.33 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27, implying an increase of 0.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CORT has been trading 29.92% off suggested target high and -40.61% from its likely low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) shares are +96.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.09% against 17.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.8% this quarter before falling -24% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $87.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.89 Million and $93.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.1% before falling -1.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.64% of the shares at 86.04% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.55 Million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $406.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.73 Million shares, or about 10.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $204.19 Million.