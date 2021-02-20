Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 894,237 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.77, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $19.9, putting it -55.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.94. The company has a valuation of $1.02 Billion, with an average of 913.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CGEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the last session, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.86 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 7.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.84%, and -5.41% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 5.45%. Short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw shorts transact 3.91 Million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.43, implying an increase of 67.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGEN has been trading 119.26% off suggested target high and 40.96% from its likely low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.16% of the shares at 53.36% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.67 Million shares (or 21.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $287.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 7.01 Million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $113.86 Million.