CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s traded shares stood at 763,480 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply a decline of -9.84% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The CWBR share’s 52-week high remains $4.25, putting it -144.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $106.34 Million, with an average of 697.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CWBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

After registering a -9.84% downside in the last session, CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.08 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 16.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.94%, and 23.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.85%. Short interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw shorts transact 2.87 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 216.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CWBR has been trading 359.77% off suggested target high and 72.41% from its likely low.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

CohBar, Inc. insiders hold 24.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.34% of the shares at 16.34% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 2.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 898.13 Thousand shares, or about 1.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $852.86 Thousand.