CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 362,929 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -39.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $345.8 Million, with an average of 577.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CASI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.03- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 7.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7%, and -19.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.42%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 1.83 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 43.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASI has been trading 79.21% off suggested target high and 25.45% from its likely low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) shares are +48.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.29% against 17.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.7% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 251% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 Million and $3.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 231.1% before jumping 20.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 34.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.16% of the shares at 49.46% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 6.9 Million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.56 Million.