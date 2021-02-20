Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s traded shares stood at 423,559 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.41, to imply an increase of 10.04% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The CARV share’s 52-week high remains $22.97, putting it -120.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $31.88 Million, with an average of 334.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CARV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

After registering a 10.04% upside in the last session, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.49 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.79%, and 33.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.4%. Short interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw shorts transact 113.86 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $300, implying an increase of 2781.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARV has been trading 2781.84% off suggested target high and 2781.84% from its likely low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Carver Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 79.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.14% of the shares at 53.63% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 209.25 Thousand shares (or 6.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 147.23 Thousand shares, or about 4.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $955.51 Thousand.