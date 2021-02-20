Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares stood at 317,021 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.94, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The BBW share’s 52-week high remains $8.4, putting it -41.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $94.8 Million, with an average of 452.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 442.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.44- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 7.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.33%, and 31.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.11%. Short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw shorts transact 512.76 Million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBW has been trading 26.26% off suggested target high and 26.26% from its likely low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares are +165.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6850% against 8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61.9% this quarter before jumping 94% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $90.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $104.58 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -59.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 101.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. insiders hold 16.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.44% of the shares at 74.85% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 9.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 1.36 Million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.39 Million.