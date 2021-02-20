BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares stood at 653,877 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The BTRS share’s 52-week high remains $19.76, putting it -4% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.25. The company has a valuation of $2.76 Billion, with an average of 747.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.76 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.94%, and 13.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.79%. Short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTRS has been trading 15.79% off suggested target high and 15.79% from its likely low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.