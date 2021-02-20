Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s traded shares stood at 346,776 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.88, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The BRKR share’s 52-week high remains $69.92, putting it -11.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.78. The company has a valuation of $9.63 Billion, with an average of 493.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 501.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Bruker Corporation (BRKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BRKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.92 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 10.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.89%, and 3.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.16%. Short interest in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw shorts transact 1.72 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.92, implying an increase of 1.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRKR has been trading 14.5% off suggested target high and -14.12% from its likely low.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bruker Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) shares are +47.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.85% against -5.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.3% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $497.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $507.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $424Million and $424.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.3% before jumping 19.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.27% annually.

BRKR Dividends

Bruker Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bruker Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s Major holders

Bruker Corporation insiders hold 33.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.03% of the shares at 103.92% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.97 Million shares (or 16.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $992.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.97 Million shares, or about 15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.24 Billion.