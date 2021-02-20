Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 451,456 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.9, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $17.95, putting it -160.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $246.48 Million, with an average of 668.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.42- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 7.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.95%, and 30.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.49%. Short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw shorts transact 4.66 Million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 73.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCLI has been trading 73.91% off suggested target high and 73.91% from its likely low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.78% of the shares at 28.39% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.2 Million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $20.34 Million.