VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)’s traded shares stood at 406,713 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.85, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VNRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.67, putting it -37.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.22. The company has a valuation of $255.72 Million, with an average of 1.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 372.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.33- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.09%, and 18.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.68%. Short interest in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 64.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNRX has been trading 106.19% off suggested target high and 23.71% from its likely low.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)’s Major holders

VolitionRx Limited insiders hold 37.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.39% of the shares at 22.86% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.37 Million shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.87 Million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.28 Million.