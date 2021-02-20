Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares stood at 325,491 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.2, to imply an increase of 3.88% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The RADI share’s 52-week high remains $14.77, putting it -4.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.57. The company has a valuation of $832.5 Million, with an average of 370.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RADI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19, implying an increase of 33.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RADI has been trading 33.8% off suggested target high and 33.8% from its likely low.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.39% of the shares at 63.06% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 719.22 Thousand shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. with 429.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.52 Million.