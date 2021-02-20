BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s traded shares stood at 323,488 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.18, to imply a decline of -0.93% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BSIG share’s 52-week high remains $21.69, putting it -13.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $1.53 Billion, with an average of 336.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 483.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.68 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.13%, and -9.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.52%. Short interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.71, implying an increase of 18.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSIG has been trading 40.77% off suggested target high and 4.28% from its likely low.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) shares are +43.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.43% against 9.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.5% this quarter before jumping 17.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.63% annually.

BSIG Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.76%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Major holders

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.72% of the shares at 105.01% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20Million shares (or 25.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.02 Million shares, or about 11.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $173.98 Million.