BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares stood at 367,185 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.23, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BPT share’s 52-week high remains $7.42, putting it -75.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $90.52 Million, with an average of 448.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 481.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.19- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 18.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.82%, and 50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.73%. Short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw shorts transact 1.07 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 183.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPT has been trading 183.69% off suggested target high and 183.69% from its likely low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -57.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.2% of the shares at 2.2% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 82.17 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.61 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Group One Trading, L.P. with 67.66 Thousand shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $161.04 Thousand.