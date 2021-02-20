Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s traded shares stood at 369,752 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.24, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BRG share’s 52-week high remains $12.83, putting it -14.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $248.38 Million, with an average of 370.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 309.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BRG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.87 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.46%, and -2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.29%. Short interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) saw shorts transact 590.64 Million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.14, implying a decline of -0.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRG has been trading 15.66% off suggested target high and -19.93% from its likely low.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) shares are +53.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.94% against -4.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.3% this quarter before falling -167.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $52.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $56.24 Million and $53.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.5% before jumping 3.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

BRG Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 11, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.65, with the share yield ticking at 5.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.51%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s Major holders

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.85% of the shares at 55.13% float percentage. In total, 144 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.95 Million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.62 Million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.58 Million.