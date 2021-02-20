Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s traded shares stood at 623,202 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.37, to imply a decline of -1.83% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ARCO share’s 52-week high remains $7.41, putting it -37.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.96. The company has a valuation of $1.11 Billion, with an average of 508.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 860.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside in the last session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.52- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and 0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.76%. Short interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw shorts transact 947.98 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 30.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCO has been trading 58.29% off suggested target high and 11.73% from its likely low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.7% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.8% of the shares at 79.21% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.81 Million shares (or 15.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 16.74 Million shares, or about 13.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $68.62 Million.