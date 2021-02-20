BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s traded shares stood at 834,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.54, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BDSI share’s 52-week high remains $5.61, putting it -23.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $459.04 Million, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BDSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.68- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.4%, and 5.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.1%. Short interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw shorts transact 2.4 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 76.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDSI has been trading 98.24% off suggested target high and 54.19% from its likely low.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) shares are -12.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 385.71% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 700% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $38.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.64 Million and $38.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.4% before jumping 11.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. insiders hold 2.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.76% of the shares at 75.61% float percentage. In total, 201 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.21 Million shares (or 8.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 7.64 Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $28.48 Million.