Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s traded shares stood at 354,395 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply a decline of -1.38% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AVCO share’s 52-week high remains $2.194, putting it -53.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $116.4 Million, with an average of 689.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 394.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.65 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 13.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.38%, and 24.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.68%. Short interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Avalon GloboCare Corp. insiders hold 65.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.27% of the shares at 9.54% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.04 Million shares (or 1.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 615.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $769.36 Thousand.