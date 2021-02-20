Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s traded shares stood at 304,576 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply a decline of -11.45% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The AAME share’s 52-week high remains $15.97, putting it -244.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $94.72 Million, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

After registering a -11.45% downside in the last session, Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.88- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 32.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.79%, and 93.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 125.24%. Short interest in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) saw shorts transact 1.61 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

Atlantic American Corporation insiders hold 80.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.52% of the shares at 27.65% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 566.35 Thousand shares (or 2.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Biglari, Sadar with 82.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $165.98 Thousand.