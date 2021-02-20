Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares stood at 407,167 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.84, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $2.54 in intraday trading. The ATKR share’s 52-week high remains $64, putting it -0.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.85. The company has a valuation of $2.98 Billion, with an average of 642.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 511.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.86.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the last session, Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.00 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.43%, and 28.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.29%. Short interest in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw shorts transact 625.3 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.67, implying a decline of -3.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATKR has been trading 4.95% off suggested target high and -10.71% from its likely low.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atkore International Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) shares are +111.88% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.9% this quarter before jumping 52.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $557.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $493.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $455.65 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 110.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.94% annually.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Atkore International Group Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.53% of the shares at 102.46% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.01 Million shares (or 10.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.29 Million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $135.36 Million.