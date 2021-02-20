Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares stood at 464,286 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.88, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ATRA share’s 52-week high remains $28.2, putting it -57.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.52. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 562.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 962.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ATRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.40 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.97%, and -5.99% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.91%. Short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw shorts transact 11.82 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.89, implying an increase of 83.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATRA has been trading 336.24% off suggested target high and -49.66% from its likely low.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.01% of the shares at 102.97% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.92 Million shares (or 12.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.94 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $89.93 Million.