Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares stood at 687,731 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.22, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The RYTM share’s 52-week high remains $43.26, putting it -58.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.99. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 411.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RYTM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.68 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 14.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.22%, and -20.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.44%. Short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.63, implying an increase of 71.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYTM has been trading 146.14% off suggested target high and -15.5% from its likely low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.1% annually.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 3.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.48% of the shares at 94.77% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.91 Million shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $106.45 Million.