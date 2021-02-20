Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s traded shares stood at 660,810 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.35, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The MITK share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -21.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $697.94 Million, with an average of 996.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 925.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MITK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.95 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -1.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.04%. Short interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw shorts transact 1.73 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 34.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MITK has been trading 52.91% off suggested target high and 16.21% from its likely low.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Mitek Systems, Inc. insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.67% of the shares at 69.85% float percentage. In total, 204 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Legal & General Group PLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Toronado Partners, LLC with 2.99 Million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $38.03 Million.