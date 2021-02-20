Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares stood at 807,814 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.7, to imply an increase of 15.16% or $1.54 in intraday trading. The KZIA share’s 52-week high remains $15.85, putting it -35.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $103.56 Million, with an average of 178.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 241.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KZIA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

After registering a 15.16% upside in the last session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.27 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 4.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.84%, and 15.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.42%. Short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw shorts transact 10.42 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.9, implying an increase of 61.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $20.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KZIA has been trading 77.78% off suggested target high and 45.3% from its likely low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.86% of the shares at 7.86% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 550Thousand shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 150.9 Thousand shares, or about 1.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.02 Million.