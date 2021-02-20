Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s traded shares stood at 515,715 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.77, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The HIBB share’s 52-week high remains $68.09, putting it -5.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.33. The company has a valuation of $1.08 Billion, with an average of 470.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 538.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIBB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.37.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.15 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.27%, and 22.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.26%. Short interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw shorts transact 2.94 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69, implying an increase of 6.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIBB has been trading 20.43% off suggested target high and -7.36% from its likely low.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hibbett Sports, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) shares are +152.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 161.8% against 8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 168.6% this quarter before jumping 616.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $378.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $377.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $313.02 Million and $211.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.9% before jumping 78.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.2% annually.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Major holders

Hibbett Sports, Inc. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 125.19% of the shares at 126.81% float percentage. In total, 267 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.65 Million shares (or 15.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.81 Million shares, or about 10.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $83.7 Million.