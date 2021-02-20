China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s traded shares stood at 584,730 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CXDC share’s 52-week high remains $1.51, putting it -31.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $81.13 Million, with an average of 1.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CXDC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.26 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 8.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.17%, and 1.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.16%. Short interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw shorts transact 43.31 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 508.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CXDC has been trading 508.7% off suggested target high and 508.7% from its likely low.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

China XD Plastics Company Limited insiders hold 50.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.73% of the shares at 54.39% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16Million shares (or 22.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stifel Financial Corporation with 308.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $349.14 Thousand.