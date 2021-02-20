Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares stood at 437,088 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.3, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ARLP share’s 52-week high remains $7.63, putting it -21.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $801.33 Million, with an average of 743.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 671.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARLP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.68- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 5.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.94%, and 10.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.63%. Short interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw shorts transact 881.99 Million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying a decline of -0.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARLP has been trading 11.11% off suggested target high and -12.7% from its likely low.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) shares are +84.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -176.47% against 3.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.2% this quarter before jumping 145.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $353.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $352.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $350.76 Million and $219.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 61.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.83% annually.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. insiders hold 31.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.34% of the shares at 18.08% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnolia Group, LLC with 5.09 Million shares, or about 4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.78 Million.