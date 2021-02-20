PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s traded shares stood at 597,653 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.92, to imply a decline of -1.55% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PAE share’s 52-week high remains $11.8, putting it -32.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.1. The company has a valuation of $821Million, with an average of 912.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAE Incorporated (PAE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, PAE Incorporated (PAE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.29- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and -3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.83%. Short interest in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw shorts transact 1.96 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.2, implying an increase of 47.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAE has been trading 68.16% off suggested target high and 23.32% from its likely low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Major holders

PAE Incorporated insiders hold 8.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.98% of the shares at 92.69% float percentage. In total, 121 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 22.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 8.11 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $68.95 Million.