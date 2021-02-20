Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s traded shares stood at 573,022 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.41, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The HCSG share’s 52-week high remains $35.8, putting it -21.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.8. The company has a valuation of $2.19 Billion, with an average of 721.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 685.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.48 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 6.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.89%, and -6.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 4.66%. Short interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw shorts transact 10.38 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.79, implying an increase of 4.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCSG has been trading 36.01% off suggested target high and -18.4% from its likely low.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $405.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $406.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $449.15 Million and $449.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.8% before falling -9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9% annually.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.82, with the share yield ticking at 2.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.27%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.65% of the shares at 112.41% float percentage. In total, 351 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.2 Million shares (or 11.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $230.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.87 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $147.98 Million.