Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares stood at 754,333 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.74, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The ARNC share’s 52-week high remains $31.59, putting it -22.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.8. The company has a valuation of $2.81 Billion, with an average of 1.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 891.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arconic Corporation (ARNC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.66 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.94%, and -14.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.62%. Short interest in Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) saw shorts transact 3.09 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.33, implying an increase of 41.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARNC has been trading 67.06% off suggested target high and 24.32% from its likely low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.56% annually.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Arconic Corporation insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.69% of the shares at 95.4% float percentage. In total, 356 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.44 Million shares (or 15.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 14.03 Million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $267.22 Million.