e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s traded shares stood at 474,134 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.75, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ELF share’s 52-week high remains $26.19, putting it -5.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.58. The company has a valuation of $1.27 Billion, with an average of 502.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ELF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.29 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.31%, and 3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.75%. Short interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw shorts transact 3.39 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.89, implying an increase of 4.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELF has been trading 21.21% off suggested target high and -11.11% from its likely low.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) shares are +28.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.59% against 9.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before falling -11.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $81.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.71 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.15% annually.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. insiders hold 12.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.6% of the shares at 103.8% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.01 Million shares (or 7.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 3.59 Million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $66.02 Million.