Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s traded shares stood at 382,255 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.16, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LQDT share’s 52-week high remains $22.13, putting it -15.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.01. The company has a valuation of $669.13 Million, with an average of 532.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 425.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LQDT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.40 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.7%, and -6.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.43%. Short interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw shorts transact 893.49 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.5, implying an increase of 12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LQDT has been trading 30.48% off suggested target high and -6.05% from its likely low.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liquidity Services, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) shares are +128.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200% against 24.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 210% this quarter before jumping 140% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Major holders

Liquidity Services, Inc. insiders hold 19.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.39% of the shares at 80.42% float percentage. In total, 152 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 11.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.61 Million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $41.58 Million.