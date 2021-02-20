CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s traded shares stood at 349,282 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.04, to imply an increase of 10.31% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The CLGN share’s 52-week high remains $24.26, putting it -27.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6. The company has a valuation of $123.13 Million, with an average of 504.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) trade information

After registering a 10.31% upside in the last session, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.83 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.48%, and 41.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.79%. Short interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw shorts transact 14.83 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.5, implying an increase of 23.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLGN has been trading 36.55% off suggested target high and 10.29% from its likely low.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) shares are +114.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.94% against 14%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 196.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $280Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $439Million and $609Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -36.2% before jumping 2297.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s Major holders

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. insiders hold 34.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.55% of the shares at 20.78% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 547.73 Thousand shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investment Management Of Virginia Llc with 285.13 Thousand shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.