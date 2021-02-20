Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares stood at 509,684 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.85, to imply an increase of 3.41% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The PRVB share’s 52-week high remains $20.05, putting it -35.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.72. The company has a valuation of $931.66 Million, with an average of 575.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRVB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

After registering a 3.41% upside in the last session, Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.15 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.07%, and -0.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.34%. Short interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw shorts transact 3.4 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29, implying an increase of 95.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRVB has been trading 169.36% off suggested target high and 68.35% from its likely low.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio, Inc. insiders hold 18.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.81% of the shares at 52.38% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.27 Million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.93 Million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $66.5 Million.