Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 634,047 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.07, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $6.43, putting it -109.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.1. The company has a valuation of $71.27 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 893.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMBO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.79- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.66%, and 12.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.47%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) saw shorts transact 129.4 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $270, implying an increase of 8694.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBO has been trading 8694.79% off suggested target high and 8694.79% from its likely low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -312.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.58% of the shares at 0.58% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 101.66 Thousand shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $220.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 18.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $91.62 Thousand.