Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s traded shares stood at 454,913 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.35, to imply an increase of 4.12% or $2.27 in intraday trading. The AIMC share’s 52-week high remains $66.38, putting it -15.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12. The company has a valuation of $3.71 Billion, with an average of 473.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 395.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIMC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) trade information

After registering a 4.12% upside in the last session, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.53 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.81%, and 1.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.46%. Short interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.2, implying an increase of 11.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIMC has been trading 25.54% off suggested target high and -7.59% from its likely low.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) shares are +48.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.11% against 4.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.4% this quarter before jumping 30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $459.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $434.2 Million and $368.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.8% before jumping 23.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 114.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

AIMC Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.81%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s Major holders

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.07% of the shares at 105.22% float percentage. In total, 304 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.48 Million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.28 Million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $195.09 Million.