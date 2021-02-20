Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s traded shares stood at 699,539 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.5, to imply a decline of -2.39% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The APT share’s 52-week high remains $41.59, putting it -168.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $210.46 Million, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside in the last session, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.91 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 18.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and 20.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.01%. Short interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 58.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.5 and $24.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APT has been trading 58.06% off suggested target high and 58.06% from its likely low.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Major holders

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.76% of the shares at 42.93% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 937.85 Thousand shares (or 6.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 826.33 Thousand shares, or about 6.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.21 Million.