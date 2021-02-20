Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares stood at 335,201 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.96, to imply an increase of 5.6% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The SLGG share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -64.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $85.09 Million, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLGG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

After registering a 5.6% upside in the last session, Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.24- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 6.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.49%, and 20.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.93%. Short interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw shorts transact 584.94 Million shares and set a 531.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 13.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLGG has been trading 13.64% off suggested target high and 13.64% from its likely low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Gaming, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are +67.8% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.7% this quarter before jumping 60.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $790Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $910Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $262Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 201.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -57.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming, Inc. insiders hold 8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.89% of the shares at 10.75% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 178.63 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $326.89 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 1492 Capital Management, LLC with 114.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $210.38 Thousand.