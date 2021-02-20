Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s traded shares stood at 747,795 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.22, to imply an increase of 13.13% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The EKSO share’s 52-week high remains $14.98, putting it -62.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $112.66 Million, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EKSO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

After registering a 13.13% upside in the last session, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.43 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.06%, and 6.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.41%. Short interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw shorts transact 208.82 Million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 19.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EKSO has been trading 19.31% off suggested target high and 19.31% from its likely low.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares are +71.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.57% against 20.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 27.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.72 Million and $1.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30.6% before jumping 112.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 10.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.91% of the shares at 21.14% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Puissance Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 774.4 Thousand shares (or 9.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 153.62 Thousand shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $729.7 Thousand.