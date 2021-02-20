Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s traded shares stood at 371,647 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.56, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The SEED share’s 52-week high remains $27.45, putting it -7.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $145.34 Million, with an average of 326.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information
After registering a 2.24% upside in the last session, Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.46 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.6%, and 38.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.27%. Short interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw shorts transact 49.55 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $140, implying an increase of 447.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEED has been trading 447.73% off suggested target high and 447.73% from its likely low.
Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders
Origin Agritech Limited insiders hold 37.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.25% of the shares at 8.35% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 110.33 Thousand shares (or 2.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 31.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $483.04 Thousand.
