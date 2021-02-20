Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s traded shares stood at 793,981 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $220.84, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $10.53 in intraday trading. The SBNY share’s 52-week high remains $223.12, putting it -1.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.98. The company has a valuation of $11.83 Billion, with an average of 1.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 789.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Signature Bank (SBNY), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBNY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.9.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the last session, Signature Bank (SBNY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $223.1 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.8%, and 42.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.23%. Short interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw shorts transact 1.29 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $216.14, implying a decline of -2.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $155 and $280 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBNY has been trading 26.79% off suggested target high and -29.81% from its likely low.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signature Bank share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Signature Bank (SBNY) shares are +116.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.29% against 10.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.3% this quarter before jumping 30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $436.52 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $449.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $362.44 Million and $389.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.4% before jumping 15.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.32% annually.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signature Bank has a forward dividend ratio of 2.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Signature Bank insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.16% of the shares at 97.68% float percentage. In total, 528 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.55 Million shares (or 15.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.47 Million shares, or about 15.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $604.79 Million.