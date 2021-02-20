Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares stood at 337,638 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.73, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The APLS share’s 52-week high remains $58.47, putting it -27.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.85. The company has a valuation of $3.64 Billion, with an average of 474.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 724.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.69 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.36%, and -12.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -20.05%. Short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw shorts transact 7.66 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.71, implying an increase of 43.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $104 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLS has been trading 127.42% off suggested target high and -23.46% from its likely low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.8% annually.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 21.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.85% of the shares at 105.1% float percentage. In total, 236 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.45 Million shares (or 13.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.01 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $344.06 Million.