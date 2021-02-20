Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s traded shares stood at 321,529 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply a decline of -0.42% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GALT share’s 52-week high remains $3.85, putting it -63.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $134.13 Million, with an average of 356.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 307.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GALT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the last session, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.56- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.49%, and 7.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.91%. Short interest in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw shorts transact 4.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 410.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GALT has been trading 410.64% off suggested target high and 410.64% from its likely low.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Major holders

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.34% of the shares at 24.43% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.6 Million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.85 Million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.94 Million.