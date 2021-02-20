Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s traded shares stood at 795,241 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.91, to imply a decline of -5.69% or -$1.08 in intraday trading. The ENLV share’s 52-week high remains $29.4, putting it -64.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.59. The company has a valuation of $282.26 Million, with an average of 1.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENLV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information
After registering a -5.69% downside in the last session, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.20 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 19.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.08%, and 64.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.46%. Short interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw shorts transact 246.88 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 22.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENLV has been trading 22.84% off suggested target high and 22.84% from its likely low.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. insiders hold 33.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.47% of the shares at 20.26% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 279.11 Thousand shares (or 2.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.35 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Golden Green, Inc. with 46.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $388.25 Thousand.
