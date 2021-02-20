SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares stood at 864,506 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $123.81, to imply a decline of -0.68% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The SITM share’s 52-week high remains $151.78, putting it -22.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.42. The company has a valuation of $2.12 Billion, with an average of 398.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SiTime Corporation (SITM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SITM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the last session, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $151.7 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 18.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.77%, and -8.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 10.61%. Short interest in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) saw shorts transact 618.03 Million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $151.2, implying an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $156 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SITM has been trading 26% off suggested target high and 21.15% from its likely low.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SiTime Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares are +83.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.52% against 13%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 185.7% this quarter before jumping 207.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

SiTime Corporation insiders hold 46.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.54% of the shares at 109.81% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.19 Million shares (or 7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 763.57 Thousand shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $64.16 Million.