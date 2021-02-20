Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares stood at 781,361 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.26, to imply a decline of -0.69% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MRSN share’s 52-week high remains $29.09, putting it -43.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $1.39 Billion, with an average of 637.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRSN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.16 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 12.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.76%, and -6.51% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.86%. Short interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw shorts transact 8.21 Million shares and set a 7.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.83, implying an increase of 42.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRSN has been trading 62.88% off suggested target high and 13.52% from its likely low.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) shares are +9.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -104.62% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% this quarter before jumping 5.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -97.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $170Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42Million and $11Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 304.8% before jumping 4263.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 76.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.25% of the shares at 99.49% float percentage. In total, 193 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.99 Million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 Million shares, or about 9.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $126.62 Million.