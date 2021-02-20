Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s traded shares stood at 347,953 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.23, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $2.02 in intraday trading. The SGMS share’s 52-week high remains $49.4, putting it -4.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $4.5 Billion, with an average of 558.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 834.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SGMS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

After registering a 4.47% upside in the last session, Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.40 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.12%, and 4.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.83%. Short interest in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw shorts transact 7.02 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.11, implying a decline of -8.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGMS has been trading 27.04% off suggested target high and -80.94% from its likely low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scientific Games Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares are +136.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -290% against 13.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2.2% this quarter before jumping 87.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $708.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $739.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $863Million and $725Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.9% before jumping 2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Scientific Games Corporation insiders hold 6.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.6% of the shares at 88.06% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.38 Million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fine Capital Partners, L.P. with 9.11 Million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $318.06 Million.