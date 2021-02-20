Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 755,045 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.72, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $55, putting it -58.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $4.87 Billion, with an average of 728.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 897.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALLO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.58 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and 9.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.56%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 11.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.07, implying an increase of 44.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLO has been trading 101.61% off suggested target high and -10.71% from its likely low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 35.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.5% of the shares at 95.71% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.72 Million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $705.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.62 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $475.82 Million.